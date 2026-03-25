Iranian authorities reject Trump’s statements about negotiating with Tehran

TEHRAN, March 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s statements about talks with Tehran are false, Elias Hazrati, head of Iran's government information council, said.

"The enemy failed to achieve anything, failed to give answers to the global public. He says he is concluding a peace, holding talks. I was given such an opportunity yesterday. This does not correspond to reality at all. <...> Trump is lying. He started a war in the midst of a negotiation process, and this time he will not succeed," he said on air of Iran’s state broadcaster.

On March 23, Trump wrote on his Truth Social page that the US and Iran had held constructive talks regarding the cessation of hostilities in the Middle East over the past two days. He also said that he had ordered the Pentagon to postpone strikes on the Iranian energy infrastructure for five days. In turn, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told the IRNA news agency that Tehran had not held any talks with Washington but had outlined its position to mediators.