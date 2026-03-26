Israeli army takes control of eight settlements in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, March 26. /TASS/. Israeli troops have advanced five kilometers deep inside Lebanese territory and took eight settlements, the Asharq al-Awsat newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, at the central section of the frontline, Israeli troops are advancing from the city of Taybeh toward Deir Seryan to reach the Litani River. With this done, they will be able to attack the Wadi al-Hujeir valley to block Hezbollah logistics routes.

At the eastern section of the front, Israeli forces are preparing to siege Bint Jbeil, the largest city south of the Litani River. They are advancing from the settlements of Maroun al-Ras and Yaroun they already control. From the north, troops are moving from the city of Aitaroun to Aynata in the vicinity of Bint Jbeil. West of it, Israeli forces have taken control of the settlements of Ayata ash-Shaab, Dibl, Ramyah, and al-Qawzah. Fighting is underway in Beit Lif suburbs.

Israeli forces are completing mopping-up operations in the city of Al-Khiyam, which was a Hezbollah strategic stronghold in the eastern border sector and a logistics hub for Hezbollah groups in the Beqaa Valley.

Bint Jbeil, Maroun al-Ras, and Yaroun areas came under intense artillery shelling on Wednesday evening. Airstrikes were delivered on Arabsalim, Burghuliyah, Jwaya, Kfara, Hanin, Harissa, and al-Duwayr. According to the Lebanese health ministry, at least five people were killed and nine were wounded.