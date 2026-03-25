Putin meets Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin received Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in the Representative Office of the Senate Palace in the Kremlin.

The meeting marks the conclusion of the three-day visit of the Vietnamese Prime Minister, which began with talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. During this time, Pham Minh Chinh met with the chairs of the Russian parliament's chambers, Valentina Matvienko and Vyacheslav Volodin, as well as with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the Russian-Vietnamese negotiation process in recent days as very productive, and the agreement to build a Russian-designed nuclear power plant in Vietnam as a breakthrough.

The last meeting between the Russian leader and the Vietnamese Prime Minister took place on September 1 of last year, when both politicians participated in a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus group in Tianjin, China.