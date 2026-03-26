Belarus-North Korea relations entering new stage — Lukashenko

PYONGYANG, March 26. /TASS/. Relations between Belarus and North Korea are entering a principally new stage in their comprehensive development, Belarusian President said at talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said.

He stressed that despite the vast distance between the two countries, the Belarusian and North Korean people share common values, such as patriotism, preserving historic memory, and deep respect to the older generation.

"The friendly relations between our countries that were established back in the Soviet era have never been interrupted. Today, as a result comprehensive development, we are entering a principally new stage. With a long delay, but we are moving forward," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

The North Korean leader met with the visiting Belarusian president during the greeting ceremony on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported earlier.

According to the agency, the Belarusian delegation includes Deputy Prime Minster Yury Shuleiko, Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, Health Minister Alexander Khodzhayev, Education Minister Andrey Ivanets, and Minister of Industry Andrey Kuztensov.