US Vice President plans to visit Hungary on April 7-8 — media

WASHIGTON, March 26. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance plans to visit Hungary on April 7 and 8 ahead of parliament elections in that country, Politico reported, citing a Department of State document.

According to the newspaper, Vance’s visit is geared to demonstrate Washington’s support for Hungary’s incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Earlier, the US leader, Donald Trump, voice his support for Orban.

Hungary will hold parliamentary elections on April 12, after which a new government will be formed. Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party and its smaller arm - Christian Democrats - are going up against the opposition party Tisza led by former government official Peter Magyar, who has the European Union’s backing.