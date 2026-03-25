Serbian president says hopes to discuss gas contract extension with Putin within days

BELGRAD, March 26. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he plans to get in touch with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the coming days to discuss the extension of the gas contract.

"I hope that in the coming days I will be able to speak over the phone with President Putin and I an sure we will find a good solution to the gas problem. But we need to work on alternative ways to receive it. We have agreed with Azerbaijan to increase volumes from 1.3 million to 2 million cubic meters. An I don’t think there will be any problems with the Russians," he told Serbia’s state television.

The current contract for supplies of gas from Russia to Serbia expires on March 31.