Russian stock market declines at start of trading

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is declining at the start of the main trading session, according to data from the Moscow Exchange. The yuan is rising.

As of 10:00 AM Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices fell by 0.24% at the opening of the main trading session, to 2,595.03 and 1,114.6 points, respectively. The yuan rose by 7.75 kopecks to 10.9375 rubles.

By 10:15 AM Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its decline to 2,594.46 points (-0.26%), while the RTS index was at 1,114.36 points (-0.26%). At the same time, the yuan rose to 10,947 rubles (+8.7 kopecks).