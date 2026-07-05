TEHRAN, July 5. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Iran will continue to develop in all areas, as they did during the time of the deceased supreme leader Ali Khamenei to resist the hegemony of the West, musician and conductor of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra Mohsen Kuhestani Nezhad said in an interview with TASS.

"I am sure that we will have very good relations in the political, military and security spheres and that we will support each other, strengthening mutual potential. This will be very useful for both sides and can help establish a balance of power between East and West. Russia is a great power, and we can build very good, constructive relations and have a very good future," Kukhestani, who participates in the funeral processions in memory of Ali Khamenei, said.

The musician said that he had visited Moscow more than once and performed with the orchestra in Russia. According to the conductor, Russia and Iran have many cultural points of contact.

"You have Tolstoy, we have Firdowsi. Great, original cultures. The great countries are Iran and Russia. We have a lot in common," he said.

Another participant in the march in Tehran noted that the late Ali Khamenei always advocated the expansion and development of relations between Moscow and Tehran.

"I am sure that this will continue," he concluded.

The funeral of Ali Khamenei began on July 3 in Tehran and was attended by high-ranking delegations from at least 100 countries. From July 4 to July 5, ayatollah's body will be in the Mosalla of Tehran, the largest religious and public complex in the Iranian capital, where anyone can say goodbye to him.

On July 6, a funeral procession will walk along the main streets of Tehran, after which the body will be taken to the main religious center of the country, the city of Qom, where funeral ceremonies will take place on July 7.

On July 8, Ali Khamenei's body will be sent to neighboring Iraq, where farewell ceremonies will be organized for the local Shiite Muslims in Karbala and Najaf.

The funeral will take place on July 9 in his hometown of Mashhad.