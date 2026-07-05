Ronaldo says 2026 World Cup might be last in his career

WASHINGTON, July 5. /TASS/. Portugal national football team player Cristiano Ronaldo said that the 2026 World Cup might be the last in his career.

"Yes, it’s my last one. Let’s go and enjoy it," Ronaldo said, as quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano on X.

However, the 41-year-old striker was not so direct at a news conference.

"I will retire when I want, not when you want," he said.

Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the Champions League, a European champion, a two-time winner of the Nations League. He holds the records for the number of goals in the history of national teams, European championships, Champions League, and World Club championships. The footballer has been playing for Al-Nassr from Saudi Arabia since December 2022. During his career, the forward also played for Sporting Portugal, Manchester United in England, Juventus in Italy and Real Madrid in Spain. Ronaldo has won the Golden Ball five times.

In the round of 16 finals, the Portuguese national team will play against the Spanish team on July 6. The World Championship, which takes place in the US, Canada, and Mexico, will end on July 19.