Lavrov believes Northern Sea Route's reputation as dependable shipping channel to grow

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The Northern Sea Route (NSR) has great potential for growth as an international shipping channel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the 46th meeting of the Foreign Ministry’s Council of Heads of Constituent Entities of the Russian Federation.

The foreign minister noted that all initiatives in the Russian Arctic involving the Federation’s constituent entities will be continued, and the Russian Foreign Ministry will provide all these projects with the necessary support.

"Amid the developing situation over the past days and even the recent hours, this issue will be increasingly important from the perspective of global transport and logistics routes. We are already observing keen interest from countries that, until recently, fully complied with Western sanctions, such as Japan. Just a few days ago, they put forward such a proposal, which is already making the rounds in the media. <…> But it is a matter of fact that the reliability of the Northern Sea Route in the eyes of global companies and states engaged in international trade will continue to increase," he stressed.