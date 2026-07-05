More than 1 million people offer prayers for Khamenei at Tehran's main mosque

TEHRAN, July 5. /TASS/. More than a million people took part in a collective prayer in Tehran's main religious complex, Imam Khomeini Mosque, for the repose of the deceased Supreme leader of Iran Ali Khamenei and his family a TASS correspondent reports.

Taking into account all the Iranians who came to the common prayer, but remained on the streets and squares leading to Mosalla, there were about several million people.

"Iran will never surrender to the global oppression and arrogance, it will win and avenge the bloodshed of our supreme leader," Mostafa Ghadiri, who attended the prayer, told TASS.

On July 6, the funeral procession will walk along the main streets of Tehran, after which the body will be taken to the main religious center of the country, the city of Qom, where funeral ceremonies will take place on July 7.

On July 8, Ali Khamenei’s body will be sent to neighboring Iraq, where separate farewell ceremonies will be organized for the local Shiite Muslims in Karbala and Najaf.

The funeral will take place on July 9 in his hometown of Mashhad.

The Mosalla prayer complex covers 600,000 square meters, it accommodates about 1 million people. Every year, it is visited by 11 to 12 million people who come here for Friday prayers, exhibitions and rallies in support of the authorities. The first Friday prayer in the mosque took place in 2013.