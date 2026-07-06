PM Mishustin to address Innoprom, meet with EAEU prime ministers

EKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who is on a working trip to the Sverdlovsk Region, will address the plenary session of the 16th Innoprom International Industrial Exhibition on Monday. He is also scheduled to hold meetings with his counterparts from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) attending the event.

According to the Russian government's press service, the prime minister will speak at the plenary session. As is customary, Mishustin is accompanied on the trip by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, and Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov.

The plenary session will also bring together the heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union member states, whom Mishustin invited to the event during his visit to the Tashkent International Investment Forum in June.

Among the exhibition's guests are Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, and Chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Mishustin is scheduled to hold separate bilateral meetings with Kasymaliev, Pashinyan, and Turchin. Although the Russian prime minister remains in regular contact with his EAEU counterparts, he traditionally takes the opportunity to discuss the most important items on the bilateral agenda in person.

Indonesia is the partner country of this year's Innoprom exhibition, which opens on July 6. More than 50 countries, including 25 official delegations, are expected to take part in this year's event.

Innoprom is one of the largest industrial exhibitions in Russia and the EAEU. It has been held annually in Ekaterinburg since 2010, with the exception of 2020, when it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Innoprom will also be held in India (New Delhi) on September 9-11 and in Belarus (Minsk) from September 30 to October 2.

The exhibition is organized by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry and the Sverdlovsk regional government. Formika Event serves as the operator. TASS is the event's general information partner.