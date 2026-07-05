MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,470 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost up to 200 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 220 troops and in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 220 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

Kiev-controlled military lost over 300 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, up to 470 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup East and up to 60 troops the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr.