Netanyahu sees no disagreements between US and Israel, including on Iran

NEW YORK, July 5. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that there are no disagreements between the Jewish state and Washington on political issues, including Iran.

"I don't think there's a rift," he said on Fox News channel. "America called us the model ally, because we are unlike many of your so-called allies, we actually fight alongside you."

"I think that the real question is ‘Do we have differing goals when it comes to Iran?’ And the answer is ‘No’. We are set on the same goal. We want to see Iran give up its nuclear weapons program. We want to see the nuclear-enriched material removed. We want to see the enrichment sites for nuclear material dismantled. We have other common objectives."

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he was ready to meet with Netanyahu in the United States next week. According to him, with regard to relations between the United States and Israel, Netanyahu "knows who is in charge here."

Axios quoted sources as saying that many advisers to the US leader are unhappy with Netanyahu's actions. The story said that people around the head of the White House have become increasingly skeptical of Netanyahu and disappointed in him in recent months.

In early June, Trump confirmed that he had called Netanyahu "effing crazy" over the phone. Earlier, Axios, citing sources, reported that Trump, in a conversation with Netanyahu, obscenely criticized Israel's actions in Lebanon, as they jeopardize negotiations with Iran.