Israel, US strike Iranian city of Shiraz, casualties reported

CAIRO, March 26. /TASS/. Israel and the United States delivered an airstrike on a neighborhood in Shiraz in southern Iran, the ISNA news agency reported.

According to the agency, several people, including minors, have reportedly been killed and wounded. The exact number of casualties was not given.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.