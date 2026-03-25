MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has turned war into his main source of profit, benefiting from war money, according to Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party.

"Zelensky has turned war into the main business of the Ukrainian economy. He is selling the war with Russia wholesale and retail, and even tried to sell the war in Iran, but [US President Donald] Trump booted him out like a naughty cat. The entire modern Ukrainian elite is getting rich off of war money and has no intention of stopping the war," he wrote in an article posted on the movement’s website. The politician also noted that Zelensky refuses to accept responsibility for his political decisions and actions.

"For him, the end of the war means nothing but the dock, as no president of modern Ukraine has committed so many mistakes and crimes, and this cannot go unpunished. An illegitimate president has no choice but to continue the war, hoping that when the last Ukrainian dies, there will be no one to judge him," Medvedchuk noted.