Hezbollah says knocked out eight Israeli tanks in past day

BEIRUT, March 26. /TASS/. Hezbollah said that its armed groups conducted a series of operations against Israeli troops deployed to Lebanon during the day and knocked out eight Merkava tanks.

"During the day, our fighters hit eight enemy Merkava tanks near the Al-Teibe and al-Qantara neighborhoods with the use if guided missiles," it said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel. "Fierce fighting continues at this front section."

According to the statement, Shiite units delivered missile strikes on Jewish settlements of Beit Gilel, Nagariya, and Shomera where Israeli troops engaged in combat operations in Lebanon are stationed.