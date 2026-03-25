Putin invites Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary to visit Russia

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, through Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, extended an invitation to the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), To Lam, to visit Russia at any convenient time.

"Please send my regards to General Secretary To Lam. We have developed good business and personal relations. I want to emphasize once again that we will always be glad to see him in Russia at any convenient time," Putin said during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

He also congratulated the Prime Minister on the successful holding of the 14th Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. "We closely followed this most important event in the life of your country," Putin noted.