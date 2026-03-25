Russia takes Kiev’s hits because it is winning on the battlefield — US expert

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russia is winning on the battlefield and it has wisely refrained from attacking civilian facilities, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and ex-UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter said in an interview with TASS.

"[President] Vladimir Putin understands that Russia’s winning this war. At least, I believe he does. Because Russia is winning this war. Russia does not need to change what they are doing, because what they are doing is succeeding. They don’t need to fall into the trap that Ukraine is trying to set for them by having these provocative attacks against St. Petersburg and Moscow," he opined.

According to Ritter, Russia could respond accordingly and "do the big attack", but "it looks better around the world and that could be something that triggers the world to say: 'We need to support Ukraine.'" "So, Russia takes the hits, absorbs the damage, but continues to win on the battle field," he added.

Russia wants to solve the root causes of the Ukraine conflict, Ritter explained, "and you are not going to solve the root causes of the conflict by escalating unnecessarily."