Iranian envoy to UN calls US, Bahrain draft resolution on Strait of Hormuz flawed

UN, May 7. /TASS/. A draft UN Security Council resolution on protecting freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, submitted by the US and Bahrain, is deeply flawed and politically motivated, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani said.

"The United States and the Kingdom of Bahrain have jointly tabled the deeply flawed, one sided and politically motivated draft resolution on the situation around the state of Hormuz. They claim that their actions are intended to protect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and make some baseless allegations against my country," he told reporters.