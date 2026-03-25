Iran claims US spy plane sustained $2.5-million-damage — agency

TUNIS, March 25. /TASS/. An American spy plane sustained significant material damage, estimated at $2.5 million, according to the Iranian agency NourNews.

The agency says the US spy plane was seriously damaged. No information was provided regarding the circumstances of the reported incident.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation.