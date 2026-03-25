Inflation in Russia reaches 0.19% on March 17-23 — Rosstat

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia amounted to 0.19% in the period from March 17 to March 23, 2026, according to data from the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat). A week earlier, from March 11 to March 16, inflation stood at 0.08%.

Since the beginning of March, consumer prices in Russia have risen by 0.41%. In annual terms, inflation in Russia, as of March 23, 2026 (according to calculations using average daily data for the current and previous year on corresponding dates), amounted to 5.98%.

Yearly inflation in Russia accelerated to 5.83% in the period from March 17 to March 23 from 5.79% a week earlier, according to a review of the current price situation prepared by the Russian Economic Development Ministry.