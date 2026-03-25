White House says media reports on 15-point plan handed to Iran contain misinformation

WASHINGTON, March 25. /TASS/. Media reports regarding a 15-point US plan handed over to Iran to end the Middle East conflict contain misinformation, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a regular briefing for journalists.

Asked whether the US plan addresses the Islamic Republic’s missile and nuclear programs, as well as freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, she replied that if US President Donald Trump had said so, then "obviously it's true." "It's true, as well as the objectives of Operation Epic Fury, we've said repeatedly," Leavitt noted, adding that Washington wants to achieve these goals.

"But this full 15-point plan that's been floating around in many of your outlets, there's a lot of misinformation as well. I would caution you from taking things from anonymous sources rather than verifying them directly with the White House," she said.

Earlier, the Lebanese TV channel Al Mayadeen cited an Iranian source as saying that Iran had informed Pakistan that it could not accept the 15-point plan proposed by the United States to resolve the conflict.

The day before, The New York Times reported, citing sources, that the US had sent the Iranian authorities a 15-point plan to end the conflict. According to the report, the plan addresses issues related to the Islamic Republic’s missile and nuclear programs. In addition, the document touches on freedom of navigation. In recent days, according to the US side, contacts have taken place between the US and Iran through intermediaries, including Pakistan. However, Tehran denies Washington’s statements that productive negotiations are underway between the parties.