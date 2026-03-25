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US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Russia making efforts to prevent further escalation in Lebanon — ambassador

According to Alexander Rudakov, the Russian side maintains regular contact with local authorities and is making "diplomatic efforts to contain potential escalation of hostilities"

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russia is making diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation in Lebanon, Russian Ambassador to that country Alexander Rudakov said.

According to the diplomat, the Russian side maintains regular contact with local authorities and is making "diplomatic efforts to contain potential escalation of hostilities."

"The situation was not clam here even before the crisis around Iran: for 15 months, the Israelis had been violating ceasefire agreements practically every day while no threat was coming from Lebanon," he said in an interview with the Izvestia daily. "We call on all the Lebanese parties to act responsibly, refrain from reckless actions that could shake the fragile internal balances."

He stressed that the current hostilities in the country "have largely been prompted by the Israeli and US aggression against Iran."

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Foreign policyLebanon
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