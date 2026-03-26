Network of Ukrainian strongholds in Zaporozhye Region eliminated by Russian FPV drones

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. FPV drone crews of Russia’s Battlegroup East have eliminated a network of the Ukrainian army strongholds in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian defense ministry said.

"Reconnaissance drone operators of the Battlegroup East exposed a network of enemy strongholds in forests in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy positions were equipped with reinforced dugouts interconnected by a system of entrenchments. FPV drone crew were engaged to liquidate the strongholds. Targeted strikes by combat drones destroyed the structures and blocked exits from underground premises," the ministry said.

Ukrainian soldiers who survived the attack tried to escape from the position but were eliminated by combat drones, the ministry said, adding that this operation made it possible for the Russian forces to reinforce their frontline positions in the Zaporozhye Region.