Russia is among leading foreign trade partners of Kazakhstan — PM

ASTANA, March 25. /TASS/. Russia is among leaders in terms of direct investments in the economy of Kazakhstan and the top trading partners of the country, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during talks with his Kazakh counterpart Oljas Bektenov.

"Russia is among the leading foreign trade partners of Kazakhstan," Mishustin noted. "We hold leading positions in terms of the volume of direct investments in the national economy," he added.

Russia shares the priority of Kazakhstan’s presidency in the Eurasian Economic Union, Mishustin stressed. Further to the bilateral visit, Mishustin and Bektenov will take part in the meeting of the Eurasian intergovernmental Council and in the Digital Kazakhstan international forum, the Russian prime minister added.