Russian State Duma ratifies EAEU-Indonesia free trade agreement

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma (lower house of the parliament) has ratified the free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Indonesia. The document was signed in St. Petersburg on December 21, 2025.

The agreement was concluded between the EAEU and its member states, on the one hand, and the Republic of Indonesia, on the other.

The document provides for a preferential trade regime for around 90% of goods.

The agreement is intended to create conditions for further development of trade and economic cooperation between the EAEU members and Indonesia, according to ratification documents. Specifically, this refers to cooperation in the areas of manufacturing, agriculture, energy, information and telecommunications technology, scientific research and development, digital development, technical and customs regulations, and sanitary and phytosanitary measures, among other things.

According to the conclusion of the State Duma’s Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration, and Relations with Compatriots, the implementation of the agreement will not require additional federal budget expenditures.

Meanwhile the document will lead to a loss of budget revenue in the amount of tariff preferences provided when paying import customs duties.