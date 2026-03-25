Cabinet can take measures to saturate Russian fuel market any time — Energy Ministry

ASTANA, March 25. /TASS/. The Russian government has a package of measures at hand that can be engaged any time to saturate the domestic fuel market, First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin told reporters.

"We are monitoring the situation on a going basis in the Energy Ministry and the government for the purpose of full satisfaction of the domestic market with oil products and prevention of dramatic price spikes or the rise in prices at retail sites above inflation. I can say now the market is fully provided, that is, there are no interruptions. However, we conduct such monitoring continuously almost every day, taking into account high volatility of the international market," Sorokin noted.

The authorities are ready to promptly engage additional regulatory mechanisms in case of worsened market situation, which is largely related to international geopolitics, he stressed.