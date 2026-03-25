Tehran receives Washington’s 15-point ceasefire proposal — agency

NEW YORK, March 25. /TASS/. The Iranian authorities have received the United States’ 15-point proposal to reach a ceasefire in the conflict, the Associated Press reported, citing Pakistani officials.

According to the officials, the plan touches on sanctions relief, civilian nuclear cooperation, a rollback of Iran’s nuclear program, monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency, missile limits and access for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to reports from the US, Washington and Tehran have recently communicated through mediators, including Pakistan. However, Tehran has denied the US leadership’s claims of productive talks being underway between the two countries.