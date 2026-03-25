WTO reform start is priority for Moscow at ministerial conference

GENEVA, March 25. /TASS/. The start of the reform in the World Trade Organization and a frank dialogue among participants in the meeting are the priorities of Russia at the 14th Ministerial Conference to be opened on March 26 in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon, head of the Russian delegation and the Russian permanent representative to WTO Nikolay Platonov told TASS.

"The priority of Russia at the meeting in Yaounde is to launch the WTO reform and to hold the frank dialogue among participants in the meeting on the agenda of reforms," Platonov said. The start of reform preparation plan that will enable "to start work on filling the reform with the specific content" meets interests of the Russian side, he noted.

"We are not satisfied that members of the organization do not perform their obligations within the WTO framework to the full extent. We want neglect and abuse of WTO rules to end," Platonov stressed.