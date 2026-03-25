US space policy confirms Russia's assessment of deteriorating situation in this area — MFA

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russia expresses deep concern over the escalating threat posed by the United States to turn outer space into a battleground for armed conflict. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that any hostilities in space could lead to devastating consequences.

She noted that recent US policies related to space exploration and security have become increasingly aggressive. "Washington officials openly declare their aim to establish military dominance in near-Earth space," Zakharova stated at a news briefing. "Such actions confirm our assessments of the rapidly worsening situation in space security and the imminent danger of space becoming an arena for armed confrontation. We are convinced that any armed conflict in orbit would have catastrophic effects on the long-term sustainability of space activities and the prospects for space exploration by all nations."

Zakharova stressed the importance of timely and coordinated international efforts to prevent an arms race in outer space. She highlighted the need for a legally binding international instrument, which may be based on the Russian-Chinese draft treaty aimed at prohibiting the placement of weapons in space and the use of force against space objects. "We will continue our constructive efforts to enhance space security in the interests of all humanity, working closely with China," she affirmed.

Earlier, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth asserted that the United States must establish its dominance in space.