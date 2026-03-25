Ceasefire with US pointless without clear guarantees — Iranian foreign minister

CAIRO, March 25. /TASS/. Tehran must receive clear guarantees from the United States in order to conclude a ceasefire agreement, otherwise the deal will be pointless, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said.

"The United States must learn a lesson from this conflict and never again even think of attacking our country. A ceasefire without guarantees means entering a vicious cycle of endless war, and we want it to be over, on our terms," the foreign minister said, as reported by the Tasnim news agency.

Araghchi added that although foreign ministers from across the region had contacted Tehran to discuss a ceasefire, "no negotiations have taken place so far."