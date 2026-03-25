Electricity generation in Russia up 3.1% in January-February to 226 bln kWh

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Electricity generation in Russia in January-February 2026 totaled 226 bln kWh, which is 3.1% higher than in the same period last year, according to Rosstat materials.

Thermal power plants increased generation by 1.1% year-on-year over the two months to 156 bln kWh. Nuclear power plants increased generation by 10.2% to 38.2 bln kWh. At the same time, hydroelectric power plants increased output by 4.8% to 31.1 bln kWh.

Electricity generation in February increased by 1.8% compared with the same period of 2025 to 107 bln kWh. Nuclear power plants generated 17.5 bln kWh, which is 11.2% higher than in the same period a year earlier. Thermal power plants reduced generation by 0.5% to 74.7 bln kWh, while hydroelectric power plants increased output by 2.1% to 14.6 bln kWh.