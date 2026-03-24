Kiev faces biggest risk yet of losing US aid — media

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Ukraine is facing one of the most serious threats yet of losing US assistance, the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet reported, citing a member of Vladimir Zelensky’s team familiar with the outcome of the latest round of talks on March 21-22.

According to the source, Washington does not believe that Kiev is capable of agreeing on the "key issue," referring to Ukraine’s withdrawal from Donbass. "And it could prompt them to fully abandon the process and shift their focus to Iran, to their elections, and so on. They are even ready to offer us real security guarantees if we withdraw from Donbass. But how Ukraine would go about it, I have no idea," the source said.

Since the escalation in the Middle East began, Kiev has repeatedly voiced concerns that its allies’ attention is shifting to another region and that the hostilities there could lead Western partners to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine. Vladimir Zelensky has offered allies "assistance from Ukrainian experts" on countering drones in exchange for Patriot missiles. However, US President Donald Trump said Washington does not need anybody’s help, including Ukraine, to defend against Iranian drones. He also expressed surprise at Zelensky’s reluctance to agree to a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.