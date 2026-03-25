Europe effectively preparing for war with Russia — envoy in Vienna

VIENNA, March 25. /TASS/. Europe is effectively preparing for a full-scale war with Russia, Yulia Zhdanova, the head of the Russian delegation at the disarmament talks in Vienna, has stated.

"The examples previously cited by the Russian delegation and now mentioned here, as the delegations of Britain, Canada, and the European Union states here [in Vienna - TASS] describe as 'transparent and legitimate' steps by NATO/EU countries, form a very alarming and at the same time unflattering mosaic: Europe is preparing for war," she said at a regular meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation.

"We have already stated here multiple times that NATO/EU countries are effectively preparing for a direct armed conflict with Russia within a few years. This trend is expressed in military planning and exercises, an unprecedented increase in military spending, the militarization of European economies, and the targeted manipulation of public opinion. And the Kiev regime, with its willingness to prolong the conflict, is only needed by them to buy time and build up their own 'military muscles.' Paris is clearly leading the ‘coalition of the willing’ for confrontation with Russia," Zhdanova added.