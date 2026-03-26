LUGANSK, March 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup North is advancing at 18 frontline areas in the Sumy Regio, despite Kiev’s attempts to deploy reserve forces, military expert Vitaly Kiselev told TASS.

"The Battlegroup North is advancing simultaneously at 18 areas in the Sumy Region. The enemy is deploying reserves from the rear, but to no avail," he said.

The Russian defense ministry said earlier that Battle Group North’s combat drone operators foiled Ukraine’s attempts to deliver munitions to the Sumy Region.