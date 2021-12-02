Russia modernizes one of most powerful anti-tank missiles in the world

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russia’s major design, research, and production center, the Machine-Building Design Bureau (KBM, part of Rostec state corporation) is modernizing the Khrizantema guided missile, one of the most powerful guided anti-tank missiles in the world, General Designer at KBM Valery Kashin told TASS.

"The Khrizantema missile is being upgraded," he said. According to Kashin, there are currently no plans to upgrade the previous generation of anti-tank guided missiles - the 9M120 Ataka.

The 9M123M Khrizantema anti-tank guided missile is one of the most powerful Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles. The missile is part of the armament of the Khrizantema-S self-propelled anti-tank missile system, and is also adapted for the latest combat helicopters, in particular the Mil Mi-28NM and Kamov Ka-52M.