Pentagon chief to skip Ukraine aid contact group meeting for first time — agency

NEW YORK, June 4. /TASS/. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will skip a meeting of an international group to coordinate military aid to Ukraine for the first time since its creation three years ago, Associated Press reported citing an anonymous US official.

According to the source, the Pentagon chief will not be present during the meeting, due in Brussels on Wednesday. His participation in the video conference format is also not expected.

The agency described the move as the latest in the series of Washington’s steps to distance itself from the conflict in Ukraine.