Russian billionaire Tsimbayev accused of attempted contract killing

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. A Russian billionaire and one of the largest owners of commercial real estate in Moscow, Valery Tsimbayev, is accused of an attempting to organize a contract killing, law enforcement sources have told TASS.

"Defendant Valery Tsimbayev was charged with attempted murder by a group of persons upon a preliminary collusion. He will remain in custody until September 11, 2025," the sources said.

The events took place back in 2003. The target of the planned hit was a former adviser to Moscow’s Control and Audit Chamber, Alexander Revzin.