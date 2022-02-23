Ensuring Russia’s defense capacity remains prior task today, says Putin

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Russia is ready to hold a direct and honest dialogue in international affairs, whereas ensuring its defense capacity remains a crucial task for the state, President Vladimir Putin said in an address on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day.

"Today ensuring the defense capacity of our country remains a prior task of the state, whereas armed forces serve as a safe guarantee of national security, the peaceful life of our citizens, the stable, gradual development of Russia," he noted.

"We see how challenging the international situation is, what risks the existing challenges pose, such as destabilizing the system of control over arms or NATO’s military activity," Putin said. Meanwhile, "Russia’s urging to create a system of equal and indivisible security that would protect all countries remains unanswered," the president added.

"Our country is always open for a direct and honest dialogue, for searching diplomatic solutions to the most complicated issues, but I should repeat that Russia’s interests and the security of its citizens are unconditional," the Russian leader emphasized. "That is why we will continue developing, upgrading the army and fleet, increase their efficiency," he noted.