Hezbollah drones attack Israeli positions in al-Bayada in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, April 26. /TASS/. Hezbollah has staged a drone attack on Israeli troops’ positions in al-Bayada in southern Lebanon.

"Combat drones of the Islamic resistance attacked artillery batteries on al-Bayada hill and incurred losses on the enemy forces," Hezbollah said on its Telegram channel.

The operation, according to Hezbollah, was conducted "in response to the ceasefire violation by Israeli troops and shelling attacks on Lebanese settlement that resulted in the death of civilians."

Earlier, Hezbollah drones struck an Israeli convoy in the village al-Taybah when it was evacuated those wounded.