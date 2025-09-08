Rosatom's foreign revenue in 2024 totals almost $18 bln in 2024 — company

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The foreign revenue of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom amounted to almost $18 bln in 2024, as stated in the corporation's annual report, published on the public reporting portal.

"Foreign revenue in 2024 amounted to $17 billion 983 million. The portfolio of foreign orders for a 10-year period amounted to $128.8 billion," the document says.

As of the end of last year, 204 foreign divisions of the Rosatom state corporation and its entities operated in 51 foreign countries.

"Considering that the interest of customers in the energy market is shifting towards flexible solutions (both in terms of generation volume and financing volume), the most important area to which the corporation will pay special attention in 2025 is the promotion of small nuclear power plants (low-power nuclear power plants - TASS). We plan to enter into new agreements on such projects with countries in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia," the report says.

To make its presence in foreign markets more effective, Rosatom intends to diversify its product offerings. The state corporation plans to strengthen its work in foreign markets in the areas of wind energy, energy storage, and electric mobility, given the high potential of these market segments.