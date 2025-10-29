VORONEZH, October 29. /TASS/. All participants in Operation Stream from the East assault brigade have recovered from their injuries, including the three who suffered from exposure to gas, brigade commander Boris Nizhevenok told reporters.

"After Operation Stream I saw many people saying that everyone was gassed. Most of my people got to hospital with wounds, three people were poisoned, although 187 passed through the pipe. This is why everything is fine with me, everyone has recovered, everyone has been discharged from hospitals, the wounded are all in the ranks," said Nizhevenok.

He noted that participation in the famous operation made the unit popular. Prior to that, the brigade's fighters were helped mainly by acquaintances and various volunteer organizations. Now they can count on much more assistance, including large deliveries of necessary equipment from the government agencies and serious business.

"After the operation, I went to Voronezh to meet with the governor. He did not refuse and helped greatly. There were 114 UAVs, four powerful ATVs, four motorcycles, electronic warfare equipment. Now we are trying to sign the third application," he added.

Nizhevenok, also known by the call sign Zombie, is a Hero of Russia, is decorated by the Orders of Merit for the Fatherland, IV degree and III degree with swords, six orders of Courage, as well as two medals for Bravery. He has been involved in combat operations almost continuously since 1991, including two Chechen campaigns. Until 2014, he served in the Russian army, later he joined a private military company, in whose ranks he was on missions in Sudan, Libya, the Central African Republic and Syria. He has been participating in a special military operation since July 2022.

The March operation Stream prompted liberation of the city of Sudzha and almost the entire part of the Kursk Region captured by Ukraine. The Veterans reconnaissance and assault brigade and the East assault brigade of the Volunteer Corps, together with the units of the 11th Airborne Brigade, the 30th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 72nd Division, as well as the Aida group of the Akhmat special forces of the Russian Guard, carried out a 15-kilometer bypass maneuver of a Ukrainian group in Sudzha in the Kursk Region using a gas pipeline and building an underground passage behind the enemy lines.