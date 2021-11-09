Kremlin hails 'highly important' 2020 trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The trilateral statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue that Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan adopted on November 9, 2020, is highly important, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We view the documents adopted a year ago as highly important both for Azerbaijan and Armenia, they made it possible to end the war and adopt a path of peacefully developing the regional economy and infrastructure," he pointed out in response to a question.

"Russian peacekeepers and Russian troops continue to perform their functions [in the region], guaranteeing security while monitoring the ceasefire and the return of refugees. It is highly important. This is why the significance of these documents cannot be overestimated," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the document, Azerbaijan and Armenia maintained the positions that they had held, while a number of districts were handed over to Baku, and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the line of contact and the Lachin Corridor. The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh stabilized following the deployment of Russian peacekeepers, and tens of thousands of local residents returned to the homes that they had left during the hostilities.