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Possible text on Ukrainian settlement and next round of talks — Ushakov’s statements

There is currently a pause in the trilateral talks on Ukraine "due to obvious reasons," the Russian Presidential aide stated
Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov Kristina Kormilitsyna/POOL/TASS
Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov
© Kristina Kormilitsyna/POOL/TASS

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The Russian side has been informed about the results of the negotiations between the United States and Ukraine in Florida, Russian Presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

He noted that the text on the Ukrainian conflict settlement has been neither drafted nor consulted with Russia by anyone so far.

TASS has gathered key statements made by the presidential aide.

Negotiations on Ukrainian conflict settlement

The Russian side has been informed about the results of the negotiations between the United States and Ukraine in Florida: "[Negotiations] took place in Florida last Saturday with the Ukrainian delegation. They held talks, we were thoroughly informed about the results, and we know where we are standing now."

"They negotiated in a sequel mode to the trilateral talks on ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine."

There is currently a pause in the trilateral talks on Ukraine "due to obvious reasons."

Text of possible agreement

No one has yet prepared or coordinated the text of the agreement on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine with the Russian side: "We don't know anything about this, because no one, in my opinion, has prepared the text of the agreement. At least, no one has coordinated or discussed it with us."

Situation regarding talks on Ukraine

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin declined to make any predictions regarding the trilateral negotiations on Ukraine, as they have been put on hold.

The diplomatic process on a Ukrainian settlement will continue when all three parties are ready, the diplomat said.

Each round of contacts on Ukraine is a step towards a settlement, taking into account Russian interests, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated earlier.

By refusing to negotiate and continuing the war, the Kiev regime will soon face new terms for resolving the conflict, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

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