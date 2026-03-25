US received no official rejection from Iran to American proposals — journalist

WASHINGTON, March 25. /TASS/. The US administration has not yet received from the Iranian side an official rejection of American proposals to end the conflict in the Middle East, Axios news web portal and Israel's Channel 12 reporter Barak Ravid wrote on his X page on Wednesday citing a US official.

"A US official told me the [US President Donald] Trump administration had yet to receive any official messages from Iran rejecting the offer," Ravid stated.

The New York Times previously reported that the US had sent the Iranian authorities a 15-point plan to end the Middle East conflict.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.