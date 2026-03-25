Russia reconsidering energy supply chains — energy minister

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russia is reviewing the energy supply chains due to the crisis in the Middle East and will prioritize countries with the common border, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told reporters.

"We understand from the standpoint of [Hormuz] Strait blocking that any supply change can be jeopardized now. Therefore, we are now reconsidering these chains of energy supplies that we will make. Certainly, we will deliver energy resources in the first instance to the nearest neighbors, with which we have borders, where risks are smaller, and will also reconsider the other petroleum products supply logistics," the minister said.

The conflict in the Middle East prompts all sober-minded people to reconsider approaches in the supplies sphere, Tsivilyov said. "The whole world will have to reconsider logistical chains and assess risks differently. I think that this is deeply studied now by everyone. I can only say this is a challenge, indeed a big challenge for the whole world economy, and we will have to build a new system of logistical chains," he added.