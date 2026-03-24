Trump trapped in Iranian crisis, with no good options to get out — TV

NEW YORK, March 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has found himself caught in the Iranian crisis, with neither of the potential ways out looking appealing, CNN said.

It noted that Tehran still has its best card - control of the Strait of Hormuz. In such an environment, the US leader has several options, but none of them is risk-free: the escalation of airstrikes does not guarantee safe navigation in the Strait, whereas the deployment of ground troops would mean a political Rubicon, opening the door to endless wars, something Trump has been speaking against.

Apart from that, if the United States declares its victory and withdraws from the conflict, its Gulf allies would be left face-to-face with a strengthened Iran, the television channel warns, adding that if the war ends without establishing control over Iran’s stockpiles of highly enriched uranium, Tehran will be able to create nuclear weapons at some point.

Presidents often are faced with crises with no good solution, but few find themselves in a dead-end situation that Trump has driven himself into, the TV channel noted.