MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) believes that Ukraine is trying to worsen the global energy crisis, thereby accelerating it in the European Union as well.

"Ukrainian leadership seems desperate to make the world's largest energy crisis even worse, further accelerating the EU energy collapse," he wrote on the social network X, commenting on strikes on the port of Ust-Luga (Russia’s Leningrad Region).

A number of media outlets reported problems with loading and unloading operations at the port of Ust-Luga following Ukrainian drone attacks. As Kaliningrad Region Governor Alexey Besprozvannykh noted, cargo shipments from the port, including petroleum products, are being processed for the Kaliningrad Region without delays, and the situation is under control.

Earlier, Dmitriev suggested that further increases in energy and commodity prices would have a significant impact on the economy and lead to accelerating inflation. He also stated that Europe is facing an energy shock "tsunami" related to the EU’s refusal to use Russian natural gas.