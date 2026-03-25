MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russia regularly conveys its position to the United States regarding the inadmissibility of transferring intelligence data to the Kiev regime, which the Ukrainian armed forces use to target facilities on Russian territory, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Through our available channels, we regularly convey to US officials the message that it is unacceptable to transfer intelligence data to the Kiev regime, which, as we know, the Ukrainian military uses to guide long-range weapons supplied by Western countries in strikes against targets on Russian territory, including civilian ones. In response to our protests, the American side usually responds with vague statements or even silence," the diplomat said.

"Therefore, of course, we regularly address this issue," Zakharova added.